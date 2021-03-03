How are local schools responding to Gov Abbott's removal of COVID-19 restrictions?

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — After Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that the state plans to reopen at 100%, many Texans are wondering... 'what about my local school district?'

According to Gov Abbott, Texans can anticipate this scaling-back of restrictions, on Wednesday, March 10; the day it officially takes effect across the state.

25 News KRHD has compiled a list of official statements released by the following campuses, regarding their plans of COVID-19 safety measurements following this executive order.

Blinn College District:

"The Blinn College District is aware of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-34, which goes into effect Wednesday, March 10th, and the College District currently is reviewing the order. Campus health and safety protocols outlined online and will remain in effect at all Blinn locations until further guidance is shared." wrote Richard Bray Director of Communications, Media Relations, and Marketing, Blinn College District.

Bryan ISD:

"Dear Bryan ISD Parents,

As you’ve probably heard, Governor Abbott announced that all COVID-19 related restrictions, including the mask mandate, will be discontinued in Texas on Wednesday, March 10. I want to let you know what this means for Bryan ISD.

Right now, we know for sure that nothing will change, per the Governor, before next Wednesday, March 10. Our goal, as always, is to keep Bryan ISD as safe as possible, and what we’ve done since the start of school has worked.

I am currently in meetings with local officials, other superintendents, our Region 6 Service Center, The City of Bryan and Texas A&M officials all while awaiting information from the Commissioner of Education. There is mixed interpretation as to whether local districts can set their own standards or whether we must abide by the forthcoming direction from the Texas Education Agency.

As we know more, I will share that with you. Please know, whatever happens, we will continue to put Children First. Always.

Thank you" wrote Dr. Christie Whitbeck, Bryan ISD Superintendent.

Sam Houston State:

"In response to Governor Abbott’s issuance of Executive Order GA-34 which goes into effect on March 10, 2021, Sam Houston State University is seeking additional guidance from the Office of General Counsel and other vested entities regarding safety measures and health standards in place. All safety protocols will remain in effect on all SHSU campuses until further clarification is obtained." Sam Houston State wrote via Twitter on March 2.

Texas A&M University:

"Current rules and protocols at Texas A&M regarding face coverings will remain in place until March 10, before which the university will issue further guidance related to Executive Order GA-34 announced today by Governor Abbott." Texas A&M posted on Facebook.

