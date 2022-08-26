How a book gets pulled from the shelves in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — They can inspire a spirit of discovery, introducing us to new worlds and experiences. Help educate, at times laying bare the grim realities of our past.

It's the power of stories we can all find in books at the library.

New data reveals that power is something parents are aware of, and today, some Texas school districts are taking further steps to pull books from the shelves.

Garrett Hottle Bryan Mom Carrie Ahr looks on at her children reading books at the Carnegie Public Library in Bryan, TX.

Ultimately it's a story about stories and community.

Carrie Ahr is a Bryan mom who frequents the library with her young children.

"My children love to read," Ahr said. "We just love coming to the library and exploring all the new books."

Laura Hartog Imriel Ahr displays a book about dragons, a topic he's interested in currently.



Carrie's son Imriel reads a bag's worth of books in just a few weeks.

"I love dungeon and dragons and fantasy," Imriel said as he poured out a bag of books to display his collection.

But the story we're talking about isn't in circulation, because the writing isn't done.

A YouGov poll asking Americans their opinions on 17 different issues facing local K-12 schools revealed that 45% of participants are very concerned about the banning of books.

Here at home, Bryan ISD has the second most total of books removed or partially removed among Texas school districts, according to reporting from the Houston Chronicle. The newspaper has also compiled a database with information on what books have been banned, challenged, or removed at Texas schools.

Houston Chronicle Bryan ISD ranks number 2 out of the top Top 10 Texas School Districts that banned or reviewed the most books, according to the Houston Chronicle.

With the goal of finding out more information about Bryan ISD book removal policies and procedures, 25 News reached out to the school district asking how do books get banned, removed, or reviewed at Bryan ISD.

Clay Falls is the executive director of communication with Bryan ISD. Falls said the information compiled by the Houston Chronicle is accurate and covers the school years 18-19 to 21-22.

"We don't have a banned list per se, but we do have books that are constantly being moved or pulled off the shelves just because of either spacing issues or the books are getting worn," he said.

KRHD Bryan ISD Administration Building

Falls said the district doesn't ban books, but reviews of library collections are constantly taking place by library media specialists. Falls said reviews can lead to a book's removal, and library media specialists regularly evaluate library collections.

"It's actually kind of an ongoing process reviewing our books," he said.

Reviews can lead to a book's removal, but it's an intricate and ongoing process by library media specialists to ensure a book is relevant, age-appropriate, and circulating.

Challenges, or formal complaints made by a parent or community member about a book, can lead to its removal. Formal challenges are made through a form provided by the district and submitted to the school principal.

Bryan ISD board's policy states the principal then appoints a reconsideration committee that includes at least one member of the instructional staff with experience using the challenged resource. Other members of the committee can include district staff, secondary-level students, and parents.

"We have a book review committee where they'll actually read all of that book, look at the content, and work with the parent to address those issues," Falls said.

According to Falls, Bryan ISD received no challenges for the 18-19 and 21-22 school years, and all of the school districts' reviews were a result of library media specialists regularly evaluating library collections to make sure it's relevant, appropriate, up-to-date, and circulating.

Reviews are a continuous process since things change over time. Books we may have read as kids, don't read the same as adults.

For example, Dr. Seuss's "If I Ran the Zoo", was a book removed from Bryan ISD and removed from other school districts. In 2021, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced "If I ran the Zoo" would no longer be published due to racist imagery.

KRHD List of Removed (NOT BANNED) books at Bryan ISD. Per the district, these were removed due to being outdated, in low circulations, poor condition, not age appropriate for campus, or not relevant to today's reader.

Other books removed at Bryan ISD include titles like "Indian in the Cupboard"

"I remember reading that as a kid," Falls said. The movie came out I think when I was in intermediate; fourth or fifth grade."

The content of the books; the portrayal of different cultures in "If I ran the Zoo" and "The Indian in the cupboard" can lead to a book's removal.

"There are some sensitivities now on the way Native Americans are portrayed...," Falls said.

Not every challenge is successful, though, and not every review leads to a removal. Books with LGBTQ-oriented topics are among the most reviewed but not removed.

KRHD Books Reviewed (NOT Removed) at Bryan ISD.

"As parents bring up issues we definitely will kind of take a look at that," Falls said. "But you see a lot of school districts are looking at some of these books and content."

KRHD List of books reviewed and moved to a more age appropriate campus - Bryan ISD

A removal is the same as banned, Fall clarified. Some books are moved to a more age-appropriate campus.

Among those listed on the Houston Chronicle's database and confirmed by Bryan ISD includes "A Farewell to Arms" by Ernest Hemingway, and "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" by Ken Kesey.

"We really want to have a well-balanced approach to our curriculum and libraries, and we want the kids to kind of see themselves in the books, but also see a window into the world."

And a window into a school building is also a window into the community, its cultures, its values, and ourselves.

"...As the island of your knowledge grows so does the shore of your ignorance," Carrie Ahr said. "And it's beautiful because you realize how much you don't know."

A story about stories still being written. But we're the authors, each with our own page to write.