Annapolis Police: Mother of Naval Academy midshipman fatally shot outside Annapolis hotel Tuesday morning

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The mother of a Naval Academy midshipman died Tuesday morning after being shot while sitting on the patio of an Annapolis Hotel.

According to Annapolis Police, she was in town dropping her son off at the Naval Academy.

Police Chief Ed Jackson said she was sitting at an outdoor patio at the Graduate Hotel when she was shot. The shooting took place at around 12:21 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was identified of 57-year-old Michelle Jordan Cummings of Houston, Texas.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they believe she was not the intended target and that the shots were fired on Pleasant Street and traveled a short distance, striking the victim.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley released a statement on the shooting:

“There is no circumstance where this can be tolerated. My sympathies go out to the family.

“We are focused on getting guns off the street but it only takes one criminal with a gun for the results to be tragic. This was a horrific outcome for the kind of everyday gun violence that many cities across America see. Annapolis is sadly not immune.

“We have deployed our crisis intervention team to assist the victim’s family. Police Chief Jackson is updating me regularly on the status and every resource is being deployed to solve this case. The perpetrator will be found and held to account.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-260-3439 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You could be eligible for a cash reward.