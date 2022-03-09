Houston Rodeo recognizes trooper wounded in Bryan workplace shooting

Trooper Juan Tovar was recognized at the Houston Rodeo on Tuesday as First Responder of the Year.

Tovar was wounded last April while trying to capture the man police say opened fire on co-workers at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan. Police said the suspect killed one co-worker and wounded five others.

In an exclusive interview with 25 News two months later, Trooper Tovar was still trying to adjust to losing half his vision but gave two great reasons to keep moving forward.

"I have a son. I have a wife. I have to keep moving on. It's something I gotta get used to ... something that I am not used to. It is new to me, but I have to take it one day at a time," he said.

Tovar was recognized along with Navasota PD Lt. Michael Mize, who transported Trooper Tovar for medical treatment.

"We want to thank RODEOHOUSTON for recognizing Trooper Tovar & Lt. Mize as First Responders of the Year!" said Texas DPS.