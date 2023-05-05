Houston Astros 2022 World Series Trophy to make its way to College Station on Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Baseball fans this one’s for you!

A piece of the of the Houston Astros is making its way here to College Station on Friday.

Part of the 2022 Trophy Tour, the Houston Astros 2022 World Series Trophy will be at the George H.W. Bush Museum on Friday for all fans to come out and see.

Richard Tapia — with the Houston Astros organization — said this is an opportunity for Astros fans outside of Houston to come see the trophy for themselves.

“We have got a lot of fans all over, not just Houston, but all over the United States and we are going to be taking this trophy everywhere," Tapia said. "We are excited to come out to College Station because these fans are just as much as part of it as we are at the Houston Astros.”

Fans will be able to take pictures and view the trophy for themselves from 12-4 p.m. at the George H.W. Bush library in College Station. Admission is FREE.

