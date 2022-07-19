Houston-area restaurant 'Gringos Tex-Mex' opens doors in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Tex-Mex staple from the Houston area is ready to dish out food – and opportunity – in The Brazos Valley.

From sizzling dishes to margaritas – Gringo’s Tex-Mex is just a day away from serving the community for the very first time. Chief Marketing Officer of Gringo’s – Heather McKeon said College Station was on their radar.

“We are actually approaching our 30-year anniversary," said McKeon. “It was about the kids who have grown up and come to college station, maybe they’ve gone to school here, they’ve invested their families here, so it was just a natural transition not too far away from home. This is our first store outside of the Houston market.”

With a new location comes the need for workers.

Economic Development Manager Brian Piscacek with Visit College Station said it’s a trend we’re seeing more of locally.

“There is a lot of growth in primary jobs and retail sales, Gringo’s is a great example of one of those businesses that has been looking around for a while and determined now is the time to come into the College Station market," said Piscacek.

Piscacek said The Brazos Valley is attracting plenty of attention from companies right now.

“We are really in a good port right now as an emerging market, you look at Houston and you look at College Station as kind of a secondary market, but we are getting closer to Houston every day - it certainly feels that way, and we see College Station as a beneficiary of all that growth," said Piscacek.

McKeon said the continued growth starts with their workforce.

“The dynamic of being in a college town means we can hire more because not everyone is working that full-time employment schedule so, we want students who have maybe grown with Gringo’s in Houston and want to come work," said McKeon.

Gringo’s and their staff are ready to say "Howdy” to the community here in Aggieland on Tuesday.