Houston-area man dead after four-vehicle crash on Highway 6: Texas DPS

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston-area man is dead after a fatal four-vehicle crash this Monday on state Highway 6, Texas DPS said.

Around 3:05 p.m. that afternoon, officers were dispatched to said highway near Farm-to-Market 2154 on reports of a fatal crash.

Initial investigations have revealed that a 2022 Dodge Charger, a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a 2022 Toyota Tacoma were all heading northbound at the time of the incident, Texas DPS said.

Officials said the 2021 Jeep attempted to change lanes, effectively striking the 2022 Doge and then the 2022 Toyota.

Upon impact, the Dodge crossed over to the center median and into the northbound lanes heading south.

In doing so, the Dodge directly hit a 2005 Toyota Corolla heading southbound as well, Texas DPS said.

The driver of the 2005 Toyota, Wenjun Li, 53, of Sugarland, Texas, was pronounced dead on the scene by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Kenney Elliot.

The driver of the Dodge, Jesus Sic, 21, of Bryan, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health and treated for his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep and 2022 Toyota were not injured, Texas DPS said.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.