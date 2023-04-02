House party shooting in College Station leaves 1 injured, suspect wanted: Police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 22-year-old man is now stable after being shot at a College Station house party, police said.

Saturday night, officers were dispatched to a house party in the 2000 block of Moses Creek Court on reports of a gunshot victim, according to the College Station Police Department.

Police the victim arrived at a local hospital around 3:20 a.m. via private vehicle.

He has since completed surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, College Station police said.

Police said they have since gathered evidence at the scene and believe this to be an isolated incident with no danger presenting itself to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call College Station police at 979-764-3600 and reference case number #2023-002810.

Police said they are also looking to gather video from anyone who attended the house party, alongside any surveillance or doorbell camera in the immediate area.

At this time, a suspect has not been identified.