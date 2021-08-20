Hotels prepare for return of Texas A&M football season

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's a day Aggies have been waiting for: the start of college football season.

It's about two weeks away.

The pandemic may have limited the number of people attending home football games at Kyle Field last year, but this year's games will be back to full capacity, bringing back that spirit football fans enjoy.

Vineyard Court Designer Suites Hotel is a small hotel in College Station.

The hotel manager says it thrives throughout the year but knowing Texas A&M football games can have a full audience at Kyle Field again means this hotel will pretty much be booked every home game weekend.

It's looking like a normal football season for Vineyard Court Designer Suites Hotel.

"It's a very good feeling to know that we are sold out and have a waitlist for most of the games too," Victoria Jackson, manager, Vineyard Court Designer Suites Hotel said.

The small hotel struggled to fill all the 47 rooms during home games as the capacity at Kyle field was limited as a safety precaution amid the pandemic.

"Looking forward to all the guests, back and alumni, and all the students as well," Victoria Jackson, manager, Vineyard Court Designer Suites Hotel said.

Now that restrictions are lifted, the Vineyard manager says it's a boost for all businesses in the community.

"Just all of the foot traffic and excited Aggies coming back to town to enjoy Aggie football," Jackson said.

One of those Aggie football fans is Nina Rowe. She often travels and stays at the Vineyard Court for work and is making sure she attends a game this season.

"You need to go. It's just a great experience from the tailgate to the game to the afterparty. Everything," Rowe said.

Staff at the hotel typically host extended social hours and tailgating at the property- pumped to see what this football season has in store.

"Everybody is really excited. And in the beginning of the games if A&M wins, and the whole weekend it turns into a party," Jackson said.

The first home game is on September fourth as the Aggies taking on Kent State.

