Hospice Brazos Valley holding nursing job fair Thursday

BRYAN, Tx — “It’s so important for nurses to help care for these patients. We all go into nursing to care for others but there is care that comes from all sides of life from the beginning to the end.” Said Emilie Kmiec, Director – Brenham/La Grange (Hospice Brazos Valley).

It’s something most never want to think about - the end of life, and receiving proper care along with support is very important for the elderly and terminally ill. That’s where hospice care professionals come in, as they are a vital component to ensure patients receive the comfort and attention they need.

Emilie Kmiec, the Director for the Brenham and La Grange branches of Hospice Brazos Valley is looking to expand their team to service these communities.

“We are in the homes, in the facilities, caring for these patients at end-of-life and that just means they’re not going to be with us very long, so it takes that person that wants to be that hand-holder and help these patients to where they’re going next.” Said Kmiec.

Hospice Brazos Valley has been serving the Brazos Valley and Central Texas communities for more than 30 years. They are the only local non-profit that assists in helping patients free of charge, Kmiec says this helps alleviate the financial stress at an already difficult time for family and patients.

“We take care of patients regardless of their ability to pay. We never send bills out to the patients – all of that care is provided for.” Explained Kmiec.

Before taking on the role of Director of Nursing for the Bryan location, Meagan Smith was once a Case Manager with the non-profit and had patients of her own. She believes it takes a special person to give this kind of care.

“All of our nurses with the company all have really, truly believe it’s their calling to be in these positions. They all do a great job in greeting these patients as a part of their family.” Said Smith.

Smith says in her 5 years with the company she has made every day count with patients.

“They just stick with you because they can tell you about their life’s story and they can relate to you. You can have deep conversations with them that are meaningful to the patient and the nurse.” Said Smith.