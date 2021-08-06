Hospice Brazos Valley brings a beloved family friendly event back

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — Hog splash is coming back to the Brazos Valley. After a year hiatus, this muddy philanthropic event returns to serve families end of life care needs.

The Hog Splash is a fundraiser for Hospice Brazos Valley. Because of the pandemic, last year's event was canceled, but it’s back just in time to celebrate the 10th anniversary.

For more than 30 years, Hospice Brazos Valley has helped patients through their end-of-life journey.

“Fundraisers like these truly help us serve our mission in allowing us to provide that hospice end of life care and grief support to families across the Brazos Valley,” said Maria Wiggins, marketing and community coordinator for Hospice Brazos Valley.

End-of-life care and grief support can be the most precious time of someone's life.

“We’re able to provide the end-of-life care and grief support to anybody regardless of the pay even the uninsured,” added Wiggins.

That is possible because of events like Hog Splash.

“Saw that this was for a good cause to help hospice Brazos Valley, at that point, it was easy for our company to decide to sponsor and make it something that we were willing to give to,” Eddie Cates, Hog Splash Participant.

The annual mud volleyball tournament hosted at Slovacek's Sausage supports an important cause with good fun.

“I think one of the funniest things about Hog Splash is the team names,” added Cates.

Teams can be made up of 8 to 10 players, sign up to have a dirty good time in support of Hospice Brazos Valley.