Honor, Courage, Commitment exhibit opening at the Bush Library

COLLEGE STATION — The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum is excited to announce the grand opening of Honor, Courage, Commitment: Marine Corps Art, 1975-2018 exhibit.

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and the George Bush Library & Museum will celebrate the grand opening of the Marine Corps Art exhibit on September 9, 2023 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

In this stunning exhibit, visitors will experience works of art by combat artists, focusing on Marine Corps service immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. Displayed in the Fidelity Gallery, the selected pieces include works on canvas and sculptures.

Honor, Courage and Commitment gives its audience a glimpse into the realities of combat as experienced by artists represented in the exhibition. Visitors can explore what service means for each artist though personal statements included with each piece of art.

This exhibition, largely comprised of pieces from the inaugural Combat Art Gallery collection at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, explores three themes: "Every Clime and Place," which illustrates the Corps’ ability to respond rapidly to any location; "No Better Friend, No Worse Enemy," which portrays Marines capable of fighting the enemy but also delivering aid to those in need; and "The Price," which provides a glimpse into the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform and their families. Join us now through January 3, 2024, to view aspects of combat through the eyes of the artists who experienced it first-hand.

For more information visit the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museumwebsite.