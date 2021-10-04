'Holiday deals' returning to College Station to help boost local economy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In College Station, the city is re-launching a holiday season program in the hopes of bolstering the local economy.

The "Holiday deals pass program" is now up and running again, allowing College Station businesses to create new deals and discounts for visitors during the holiday season.

Businesses can opt-in for the program at no cost, and the city hopes to help local owners that may have struggled over the past year.

"As a city, we're really trying to help get people back on their feet," said Kendra Davis, events coordinator, Visit College Station. "The holiday's deals pass is just another way for people to get into those stores and spend their money and support not just locally, but spread the love all the way around."

Registration for the program is open now until Oct. 29.

Those interested in joining the program may click here for additional information.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!