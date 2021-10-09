Hispanic Heritage Month: Salon owner realizes her dreams

COLLEGE STATION, TX — At the French Door Salon and Spa in College Station, owner Veronica Saragosa is not only living a dream she’s had since childhood, but she’s nurturing that same ambition in her own employees.

For the lifelong Bryan native, making someone feel beautiful on the inside and out just comes naturally. Despite growing up with five brothers, Saragosa’s fostered within herself a love for fashion and style.

"I have always loved doing hair since I was like six years old," Saragosa said. "I used to get my cousins together, and I used to do all their hair and makeup.”

At just 17 years of age, Saragosa completed Bryan High School’s cosmetology program. She ventured on to work for several salons as a starry-eyed teen, before finding her way to French Door.

And before she knew it, French Door’s then-retiring business owner was ready to hand her the keys to the place.

"There have definitely been some growing pains along the way," Saragosa said. "But you learn from those experiences. I have definitely come a long way since then.”

This summer, the Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station awarded Saragosa and French Door with the ‘business of the year’ title, citing Saragosa’s improvement of the community.

While Saragosa said that giving back to the community through charitable donations is important to her business, employee Madison Grimes feels that one of Saragosa’s big investments is in her employees and their wellbeing.

Grimes said that she came to style at French Door, fresh out of beauty school, and Saragosa helped create a client list for the young talent.

"She helped me out so much," Grimes said. "It’s really hard to start out in the beginning. Your first few years, you don’t really make any money, but she helped me. I sat in her room and watched her do hair.”

For Saragosa, investing in the future is important, and that success comes from empowering her colleagues.

"I’m real big on them growing, helping them grow their business in whichever way they can; whether it’s education, social media advertising, etc.," Saragosa said.