Hispanic forum scholarship application now open

BRYAN, Texas — Over $1.2 million has gone to Latinos in the Brazos valley from the Hispanic forum. And the nonprofit says there's still much work to be done helping students reach their goals in higher education.

The Hispanic forum says it's in the dreams business, their goal is helping Latino students have a path toward getting a college degree.

The scholarship application began as an assignment for Mark Romero, but it quickly turned into so much more.

”I never thought too much into it, but basically it changed my entire college experience," said Mark Romero, scholarship recipient, freshman at A&M studying computer science. "And honestly, it was one of the best decisions I've made in my senior year."

Romero says he's seen his parents fair share of trial and tribulations as a Mexican and African American couple. This he says taught him hard work and perseverance.

The Hispanic forum has helped Latinos for years, but now they are committed to assisting all undeserved communities in the Brazos valley.

“It’s not just Hispanics struggling it’s everyone struggling we’re all affected by this pandemic but if we all come together and work hard, we can help these students achieve their goals,” said Maria Hoffman, Hispanic Forum President.

Last year the organization awarded $151,000 to students seeking to further their education and through their community events and bringing the community together they accomplished this goal.

”We can come together you know and help them out, even better," added Hoffman. "They need us to believe in them and in their future,”

This year many events are coming back like the meet the candidates, 8th annual 5k run, and 12th annual golf tournament.

Romero hopes to one day help others in the community receive the same life-changing opportunity he has experienced.

“I need to be a good role model for my sister and so with my mom and my dad being good role models for me," shared Romero "I want to be that for my sister,”

If you believe in your academic excellence, this year's application process has officially opened. The deadline is March 31.