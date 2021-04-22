Higher vaccination rates reportedly aid in local economic recovery

COLLEGE STATION, TX — As people have spent more time at home throughout the pandemic, the economy has taken quick a hit.

As more people become vaccinated, they are feeling more comfortable in getting out and more likely to spend money. In order for the economy to get back to the levels it was at before the pandemic, we must feel comfortable enough to go out and support the economy with our dollars.

"They feel safe, they're going back to normal activities which mean they are getting back to restaurants, they're going back to work, and that is really the be all end all of recovering from the pandemic." shared Jonathan Meer, Texas A&M University professor.

The economy is currently growing at a faster rate as many are eager to get back to normal spending habits and making up for the time spent at home.

