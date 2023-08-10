High-speed rail to be constructed through parts of the Brazos Valley

ROANS PRAIRIE, Texas — To most Texans, being able to get from Dallas to Houston in just 90 minutes might sound too good to be true.

To some however, like people that live in or pass through small Texas towns, have mixed emotions when it comes to the possibility of a new high-speed rail being built straight through parts of these towns.

A typical busy day for Cody Lewis brings him to stop for gas in Roans Prairie — nearly 30 miles from College Station.

As the price at the pump continues to increase, he believes that there has to be a more efficient way to travel.

“Everything is so sparse and spread out that you have to drive everywhere," Lewis said.

"With the way that oil prices are going, and with gas prices going up, there needs to be another, cheaper alternative.”

On Wednesday, Texas Central partnered with Amtrak to build a high-speed rail service between Dallas and Houston, which will include 240 miles of train that would cut through small, rural towns like Roans Prairie.

R.J Komec, a Texas citizen, is in the business of building homes, and he believes the high-speed rail is in the business of tearing them down.

“I think it’s wrong because some people have a lot of plans and dreams of building, and it’s getting taken away from them," Komec said.

Others believe their safety is at stake — not from the rail itself, but from the high number of people it would bring into their small town.

“We’re just worried about people getting off the train and staying here is the problem," said local resident, Sue Flanigan.

"Small towns out here — we all know each other and take care of each other, and people are going to come here and do bad things. That’s all we are worried about," Flaningan said.

Lewis begs to differ, as he believes this gives small towns the opportunity to grow and develop.

“Of course, people are going to get off, people might stay, businesses might open up or local businesses might cater to that and start springing up businesses around it," Lewis said.