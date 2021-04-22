High hopes for people getting out of unemployment at this stage of the pandemic

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The economy is on the rise as people head back to work more than a year since the pandemic struck.

According to the executive director of the voluntary government organization, the Bryan/ College Station area has the third-lowest unemployment rate across the state.

Looking for a job still comes with challenges, especially for soon-to-be college graduates like Rachel Badger.

"As a college student, I don't have full-time experience. I only have internship experience so it's very difficult," Rachel Badger, senior, Baylor University said.

Badger put her resume out there in August but is just now hearing back from companies.

"I've noticed an increase in hiring for some companies but for a majority of some companies they're still a little bit hesitant on trying to hire people," Rachel Badger, senior, Baylor University said.

Despite the slow response, the executive director of the Brazos Valley Council of Governments believes this is a prime time for people to apply.

"If you've heard buyer's market or seller's market, right now it's a worker's market because there are jobs out there," Michael Parks, executive director, Brazos Valley Council of Governments said.

Parks encourage people to seize the moment. If you need assistance, workforce solutions can help you find the job you're looking for.

"What we see now is a slow steady climb. It's not a sprint. It's a marathon back to where we were 2019," Parks said.

The Bryan, College Station's unemployment rate is just below 6 percent.

