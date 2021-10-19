Watch
Help your favorite charity during Brazos Valley Gives

18-hour online event raises money to help fund non-profits in the Brazos Valley
Brazos Valley Gives
Posted at 11:34 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 12:34:45-04

BRYAN, Texas — Brazos Valley Gives kicked off Tuesday morning.

The 18-hour online event raises money to help fund non-profits in the Brazos Valley.

To donate, go to brazosvalleygives.org and select from 150 charities like:

  • Boys & Girls of the Brazos Valley
  • Scotty’s House
  • Aggieland Humane Society
  • Unbound Bryan College Station
  • Brazos Valley Food Bank

The minimum donation is $10.

The goal for 2021 Brazos Valley Gives is $750,000.

As of 11 a.m., $314,500 had been raised online.

Despite the pandemic, $801,462 was raised last year. That greatly exceed the $363,686 raised in 2019, the first year for the event.

