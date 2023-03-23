'Help a Hero Home' program helping first responders to buy their first home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — From serving the country to selling homes, Jeff Mills has worn many hats throughout his life. Now, he’s getting the opportunity to serve his community once again.

“I ended up being an F-16 Crew Chief stationed in Las Vegas. I was there for five years, enjoyed it, then turning 40 years old — I joined the volunteer fire department and really liked it a lot,” Mills said.

Mills' passion to help people led him to being a Realtor, and he recently started the 'Help a Hero Home' program, which assists first responders in buying their first home.

Mills says he can recall the challenging experience.

“When I was a first responder and bought my first house, I didn’t know anything as far as programs or what was available to me, and I didn't have anybody holding my hand guiding me through that kind of stuff. A lot of our veterans and first responders that don’t know what’s available to them," Mills said.

The program teaches first responders like nurses, teachers, police officers, and firemen how to get help with down payments, government grants, and tax credits.

Loan Officer Jenny Donaho is helping Mills make his dream a reality by educating veteran home buyers.

“We want to serve those that have served us, by educating them on what is available to them as far as purchasing a home based on what they qualify for,” Donaho said.

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, over 700,000 home loans were guaranteed to veterans in 2020 alone. Donaho says she wants to simplify this process as much she can.

“I just make those things like information about these loans less intimidating and not so scary, especially when it comes to credit and showing them what their options are, and letting them make an educated decision on which way they want to go,” Donaho said.

Through the 'Help a Hero Home' program, Donaho with Movement Mortgage is committing to giving $500 towards a closing cost on the home — and Mills will donate up to 25 percent of his commission to help with that closing cost.

The program is open to all first responders of the Brazos Valley and across Texas.

For more information you can check out their website HERE: https://helpaherohome.com/