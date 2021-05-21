Heliowave Technologies LLC wins $10,000 prize at A&M's New Venture Competition

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A start-up tech company founded right here in Aggieland received high praise from the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation today after winning their 2021 Launch Award.

Heliowave Technologies LLC earned the $10,000 prize at the A&M New Venture competition.

The company offers helio safe, which provides in-line real-time monitoring.

This ensures pharmaceuticals, such as vaccines, remain contamination-free and allows companies to remove any contamination and perform this in a time and cost savings manner.

"We're devoted to optimizing our system, we have the first prototype of our technology and we're continuing to develop the technology and we hope to be able to bring in new innovations into our company and to continue to provide new technologies and testing equipment for therapeutic manufacturers and other manufacturers for their process lines." shared Adrian Guzman, CEO of Heliowave Technologies LLC.

Guzman adds that the company is very honored to win the launch award and says they will put the money to good use.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

