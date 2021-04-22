Heart of Goodwill opens its doors in Bryan

BRYAN, TX — The Heart of Texas Goodwill held a ribbon-cutting for its new facility in Bryan, located off Booneville road.

The new facility will replace the existing retail store on Texas Avenue. It not only features a storefront, but also a donation center and a new job connection facility.

To aid in said effort, a computer lab was built to help community members with professional development needs.

Things like resumes, career counseling, and job searches.

"We're hoping to be very impactful to the people of Bryan and College Station, to be able to offer our computer classes our employment services, our job placement assistance, to help people be able to find jobs or find a better job and be able to become self-sufficient." shared Shannon Whitmer, President, and CEO of Heart of Texas Goodwill.

The Goodwill store is open from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. Monday-Saturday and 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. on Sundays.