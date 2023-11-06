Hearne's Blackshear Alumni to hold annual Thanksgiving reunion; volunteers needed to preserve school

HEARNE, Texas — w

Blackshear Elementary was Hearne’s historically black school.

"I try to come down here after I get off work and do what I can," Washington said.

He is the Vice President of the Blackshear Alumni Association.

Blackshear was Hearne's school for Black students before Texas schools were desegregated by federal order. The school building was re-purposed, but closed in 2009.

Washington remembers his third grade year in 1984.

"You come here every day, Monday through Friday, and this place was nice and I believe it can get that way again."

Every Thanksgiving season, Washington and the Blackshear Alumni Association open the doors to the school, providing a space to come together in a building where people were once separated.

The weekend of events raises money for Hearne ISD scholarships — this marks its 35th year.

The schedule of festivities kicks off as follows:

Friday, November 24

7:00 pm - Talent show

8:30 pm - Sock Hop

10:00 pm – After Party (Theme: Denim & Diamond)

Saturday, November 25:

10:00 am – Parade

1:00 pm – Registration

2:00 pm – Assembly

8:30 pm – Annual Ball (Theme: All Black Affair)

Information on volunteering and the Thanksgiving reunion can be found on the Blackshear Alumni Association Facebook page.