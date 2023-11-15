Hearne resident to host free Thanksgiving celebration for the community in honor of his wife

HEARNE, Texas — As Thanksgiving is approaching, Hearne resident Mike O’Neil is inviting the community to make sure all who want a meal can have one.

O’Neil lost his wife in September, and wants to continue the good she did for the Hearne community by providing a free Thanksgiving meal.

“If you knew Rita, come eat Thanksgiving with us. If you didn’t know Rita, come eat Thanksgiving with us anyway," O'Neil said.

"Everyone is welcome, it’s just people being people — people should try to take care of everybody else. I've been blessed and I hope I can send it on a little bit.”

For anyone who would like to join O’Neil and the community, the Thanksgiving meal will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Hearne Municipal Club House, located at 402 Norwood Lane.