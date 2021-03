HEARNE, TX — Early Monday morning, just after midnight, Hearne Police officers responded to reports of gunshots near the area of S. San Jose St.

Once officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to Police, the subject was identified as 54-year-old Michael Hennigan.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact Hearne Police at (979) 279-5333.