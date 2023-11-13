Watch Now
Hearne ISD hopes to create Special Olympics team, looking for athletes & volunteers within district

HEARNE, Texas — The Special Olympics organization has a major impact on the Brazos Valley community, drawing in hundreds of athletes, volunteers, and sponsors.

Now, Hearne ISD is looking to keep the involvement growing.

If you have a special needs athlete who attends any school in the district, or if you would like to be a volunteer to coach a team, contact Hearne Elementary for dates on information nights.

More information on Special Olympics Texas and their impact on the community can be found on their website, and the Hearne Elementary contact number is (979) 279-3341.

