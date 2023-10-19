Hearne ISD Fine Arts Director named Regional Representative, serving 15 local districts

HEARNE, Texas — For the past two years, Hearne High School has been home to the District’s Fine Arts Director, Willie Keener.

Keener guides students with many passions, from sports to the arts on campus, and brings them to life.

“When they get that confidence and the small things and small awards they win, I’m always positive, I’m always encouraging — that’s in and out of class,” Keener said.

Keener now has the opportunity to spread his reach to more schools as he has been named a Regional Representative for the Texas Art Education Association’s Region 6.

It includes 15 school districts in and around the Brazos Valley including Robertson, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Leon, Madison, Milam, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, and Washington counties.

“There are way more smaller school districts, so to have that opportunity to bring it to rural settings in the region is going to be great," Keener said.

"My goal in what I am going to do is to continue to love and care for my students and develop them mentally, physically, socially, and emotionally and continue to grow programs across the state.”

One of the many students Keener’s leadership has impacted is senior Lizeth Tellez, working in photography and art.

“We have to put it out there for Hearne that we have something great and special that we can show people we could do," Tellez said.

"We aren’t just recognized for sports, but our talents. Not only for photography and art, but other skills I have in me.”

Junior student Kiyana Cooks found her passion for photography under the Friday night lights, but credits Keener for always pushing her to be great.

“Just being here with Mr. Keener, he just gives the energy for me to go out there on the field and get those pictures," Cooks said.

"I feel like with his “energetic-ness”, it puts me more out here to go on the field because I’m very shy.”

For Keener, he strives to build more positive paths with his new role.

“When you really care about what you do in the community that you serve, those things happen,” Keener said.

Keener will be honored at the 2023 Texas Art Education Association Conference on Thursday, Nov. 16 in Allen, Texas to be inducted into his new role.