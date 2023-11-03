Hearne ISD employee starts 'The Ella Project' initiative for students who need clothing at school

HEARNE, Texas — For over a year, Christina Delgado has helped numerous girls in the Hearne community wear the dress of their dreams to anything—from the prom to formal events free of charge—she told 15 ABC every student deserves to have the clothes they need for when they need them.

“I noticed a lot of our children not attending, and I would ask them why and they’d say 'mom didn’t have the money,' or 'mom works all day,' so that was my spark—not seeing my babies participate,” said Delgado, founder of ‘The Ella Project’.

As The Ella project has grown over the years, Delgado started expanding from just prom dresses for events to clothing for all children in Hearne ISD, especially children who are going through the unexpected.

Sherrell Ward at Hearne Elementary said how this helps reach every student.

“We know our families, we know our students. We have mothers that work, we have fathers that work. Sometimes our parents are just not able to get here in case of an accident, it’s important they get that instruction and get back to learning so it’s important we have stuff on hand,” Ward said.

Donations for The Ella project can be dropped off at Hearne Elementary. They’re accepting anything from Pre-k to high school sizes.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.