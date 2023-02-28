Hearne High School holds Spring College and Career Fair, invites speaker

HEARNE, Texas — While Hearne may be a small town, it’s giving students reasons to dream big.

The event began with a special guest speaker, Dr. Adolph Brown, sharing his life experiences with Hearne ISD Students.

Doc Brown had several inspiring moments, including his acronym for school and how these fairs can lead to reaching our goals.

“After high school, you can be employed, you can be enlisted, or you can be enrolled. Last I checked, it took all of those professions to make America wonderful," he said.

After his motivational words, the Hearne High School Gym was transformed and filled with various future opportunities for students to explore and talk to industry professionals.

Dr. Adrain B. Johnson, the Hearne ISD Superintendent, said the journey of education put students on a path toward their next destination.

“Hearing and seeing others going through similar situations really helps you feel more confident and how you can get to the next level or get through the situation you’re involved in right now, things will get better,” Dr. Johnson said.

Giana Serna made a piece of art for Doc Brown, who proudly showed it off during his speech.

She says having support like this gives students hope and guides them toward creating plans for their futures.

“A young person, put this on the front page of the paper,” he said.

“I was proud of myself cause I’ve come a long way from where I was before and for him to think that it’s such a good art piece and the rest of them to think it’s a great art piece, I guess I’m overjoyed,” she said.

She also says events like these open doors and possibilities.

The mini-conference had forty different experts for students to explore and talk to, all of which are opportunities for them to consider after graduating high school.

Doc Brown has an ABC show, ‘the Parent Test’ that gives families across America the chance to go through various situations to determine who has the best parenting styles and communicate to reach common ground.