Hearne community celebrates National Night Out 2023

HEARNE, Texas — “It brings unity to our community — that’s what small towns need,” Elizabeth Burlan said.

The Hearne community came together on Tuesday night to celebrate National Night Out.

The celebration signifies neighborhoods coming together to strengthen relationships with local law enforcement, by throwing "block parties" for the whole family.

Jennifer Mulac with the Hearne Police Department tells 15ABC's Chris Talley that it’s an opportunity to allow the community to connect with our first responders.

“Children can come out and see that the officers, firefighters, medics are people — they aren’t out to hurt anyone, they’re out to help everyone,” Mulac said.

Leslie Davis was born and raised in Hearne, and she brought her children out to celebrate the night’s festivities.

“It’s just important for the community to all come together and know when help is needed,” Davis said.

Every year, over 38 million neighbors across 16,000 communities from all 50 states, territories, and military bases in the United States participate in National Night Out.