Health officials warn of new delta variant exposure this holiday weekend

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Brazos County health officials are warning folks to keep safe from COVID-19 this holiday weekend, especially from the delta variant.

While there have been no reports of the delta variant here in Brazos County, the health district is urging both vaccinated and unvaccinated residence to be cautious.

And even consider getting vaccinated over the weekend.

The 4th of July sees millions of Americans traveling between different states each year - and health experts say it can give new opportunities for infection to spread.

"The 4th of July can be a great time to get together with friends and family but we do want to encourage people to continue to be safe so if you are unvaccinated consider wearing a mask and if you are vaccinated try to avoid large groups." shared Mary Parrish, administrative assistant of emergency preparedness, Brazos County Health District.

She says in addition to wearing a mask, folks can practice good hand hygiene to also lower their chances of contracting the virus.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”