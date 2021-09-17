Health experts debunk myths about the harm of children wearing masks

A lot of questions have been circulating around the actual safety of children wearing masks.

If you are one of those people, the Brazos County Health District is here to debunk the myths.

When it comes to the decisions of mask-wearing, Tina Broesche had a conversation with her 7th Grade son.

"We chose not to go with a mask, and that's our stance on it," Broesche said.

She said one of the main reasons is because he has controlled asthma and wearing a mask affects this.

"It scared him a little bit because he hasn't had any episodes with it since he was a little baby, and it scared me, his mom as well," Broesche said.

While some may say that's a good reason to not wear a mask, the Brazos County Health District reminds people that a person with respiratory issues is at a greater risk.

"People with respiratory conditions need to be protected the most from COVID. So, wearing a mask or respirator or any other form of can go a great way in not only protecting the person from COVID but also from spreading it around as well," Mary Parrish, Brazos County Health District said.

It's important to keep in mind what a mask does and why it's so effective.

"The materials that masks are made of are designed to stop droplets from coming out of the mouth and nose," said Parrish.

It doesn't put a child at risk of carbon dioxide poisoning.

"They are designed for air to flow in and out. So, there is no way that carbon is going to get caught in there and cause any serious damage," Parrish said.

Or affect a child's ability to develop communication skills ... a misconception that the Brazos County Health District said it's been hearing more often.

"Communication is so much more than just looking at a mouth," Parrish said. "It's looking at the eyes, posture, tone of voice, and hand gestures. If anything, this can actually improve communication to teach children that communication is multifaceted.

If you do have concerns about your child wearing a mask, the Brazos County Health District encourages parents to talk to their child's family doctor.