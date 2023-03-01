Head to Downtown Navasota for Texas-sized fun at the annual Texas Birthday Bash

NAVASOTA, Texas — Texas Birthday Bash returns March 3 and 4, 2023 for the 11th anniversary in beautiful Downtown Navasota! Celebrate Texas Independence with a two-day music festival featuring some of the biggest names in Texas music, Texas flavors, and Made-in-Texas vendors! Mark your calendar for two days of Texas-sized family fun!

2023 Lineup

Friday March 3, 2023 - Gates open at 5pm

La Mafia

La Fiebre

Jeff Canada

Saturday March 4, 2023 - Gates open at 1pm

Aaron Watson

Kevin Fowler

Wade Hayes

Jason Cassidy

Payton Howie

Things To Do

Kids Zone

There's something for the whole family to enjoy at the Texas Birthday Bash. The Kids Zone will be on location and includes a petting zoo, mechanical bull and bounce house!

Plus don't miss the Ol' West Texas Gun fighters with 3 shows scheduled on Saturday March 4, at 1:00pm, 3:00pm and 5:00pm.

Made in Texas Craft Show and Made in Texas Food

Don't miss out on all things TEXAS with the Food & Craft vendors at TBB 2023! See the list of vendors who will be on site both Friday & Saturday ready to serve you!

Reminder: NO outside food or drinks allowed upon entrance.

Parking

The Texas Birthday Bash is partnering with Navasota High School to accommodate parking needs. Shuttle buses will run Friday and Saturday from the High School to the Texas Birthday Bash entry gate. Friday's shuttle will run from 5:00 p.m. 'til an hour after the headliners performance. Saturday's shuttle will run from 1 p.m. 'til an hour after the headliners performance.

Click here for directions to Navasota High School

Texas Birthday Bash Layout

TBB 2023 looks a bit different this year - check out the official layout!

Entrance & ticketing gate is located at the intersection of Railroad & McAlpine Street. This year there is more room for better entertainment viewing or dancing, whatever you prefer!

Shine those boots - because it's going to be a party this Friday & Saturday in Downtown Navasota!

Purchase tickets here.