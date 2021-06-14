Head Start at the Brazos Valley Community Action Center opens enrollment

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — Heads up, pretty soon, you'll be able to register your kids for Head Start over at the Brazos Valley Community Action Center.

Comprised of two programs, the local organization offers both Early Head Start (ages 0-3) and Head Start (ages 3-5).

An eligibility based program, the following documentation will be required to enroll in either of their Head Start programs:

1) Proof of identity (birth certificate or passport)

2) Proof of residency (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.)

3) Immunization record

At the time of this publication, the organization hosts Head Start Campuses at the following locations:

Brenham

Brazos County Home Base

Bryan

Burleson County Home Base

Buffalo

Early Head Start

Early Head Start Home Base

Hearne

Madisonville

Navasota

Neal

Click here for the form in English and here for Spanish.

