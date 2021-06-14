Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Head Start at the Brazos Valley Community Action Center opens enrollment

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Services (Facebook)
Children
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 13:44:31-04

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — Heads up, pretty soon, you'll be able to register your kids for Head Start over at the Brazos Valley Community Action Center.

Comprised of two programs, the local organization offers both Early Head Start (ages 0-3) and Head Start (ages 3-5).

An eligibility based program, the following documentation will be required to enroll in either of their Head Start programs:

1) Proof of identity (birth certificate or passport)

2) Proof of residency (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.)

3) Immunization record

At the time of this publication, the organization hosts Head Start Campuses at the following locations:

  • Brenham
  • Brazos County Home Base
  • Bryan
  • Burleson County Home Base
  • Buffalo
  • Early Head Start
  • Early Head Start Home Base
  • Hearne
  • Madisonville
  • Navasota
  • Neal

Click here for the form in English and here for Spanish.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.