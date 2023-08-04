Harrie P. Woodson Library celebrates children of Caldwell and their summer reading accomplishments

CALDWELL, Texas — Summer is winding down for many students in the Brazos Valley, and the Harrie P. Woodson Library in Caldwell made sure the kids in the community didn’t take a vacation from reading.

On Friday morning, the library celebrated reading accomplishments from the over 70 children who attended their summer reading series “All Together Now Caldwell.”

For students like Lorelai Dismuke, she believes the summer reading series has helped her personal progress as she heads back to class.

“It really has helped. It keeps your brain going and keeps you focused," Dismuke said.

"It helps you go back to school when you have to read for your English assignments or your science assignments. It's not like 'Ugh, I've got to read another book' — it keeps you going at it.”



Caldwell ISD's first day of classes will be Tuesday, Aug. 15 for first through 12th graders, and Aug. 17 for pre-kinder and kindergarten students.

