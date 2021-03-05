Menu

Harmony Science Academy distributing free meals for kids this Spring Break

Harmony Science Academy Bryan official Facebook
Harmony Science Academy Bryan
Posted at 12:46 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 13:49:02-05

BRYAN, TX — Attention Aggieland!

The Harmony Science Academy - Bryan, is hosting their Spring Break Meal Distribution event next Friday, March 12, from 9 A.M.-11 A.M.

During this free event, HSA-Bryan staff will be distributing a weeks' worth of free meals for any child aged 18 or below.

How to participate on March 12:
1) Visit the campus, located at 2031 S. Texas Avenue in Bryan
2) Have a child aged 18 or below present OR bring proof of their child's age (ex. birth certificate)

"At our last meal distribution event, held prior to our Winter Break, we were able to pass out around 250 meals to community members and HSA-Bryan students." wrote April Crow, student recruitment coordinator for Harmony Science Academy - Bryan.

