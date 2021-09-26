Harker Heights firefighters respond to massive fire

BELTON, Texas — A fire near Stillhouse Hollow Lake near Harker Heights occurred earlier today just feet from homes and Bell County residents.

"We had ash falling onto the house!" shared Keith George, a local resident via Facebook.

25 News has received calls from local residents that shared they were asked to evacuate earlier.

Harker Heights Fire Department is leading this effort with assistance from Bell County's Mutual Aid Strike Team.

KXXV reached out to the Harker Heights Fire Department and they were not available for immediate comment.

As this story remains ongoing, tune into KXXV at 10 p.m. tonight as we'll have live coverage from the scene.