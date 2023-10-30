Happy Halloween: Here's where to go trick-or-treating in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas — For over a decade, the Hearne Police Department has made Halloween night all about the kids in the community.

Jennifer Mulac with Hearne PD says it’s the community engagement through events like these that are so important.

“It’s a safe place for the kids and the community to come out and enjoy each other, and have a safe environment for kids to trick or treat on Halloween," Mulac said.

"They can visit with the police department, the fire department, and EMS — of course, we’ll be there to give away candy and goodies to the children."

The 13th annual Hearne PD Trunk or Treat will be hosted at Hearne Elementary from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Also in Hearne on Halloween night, catch the fourth annual “Treats in the Street” on Fourth Street hosted by the Hearne Chamber of Commerce.

Want to start early? The Smith-Welch Memorial Library will be giving away candy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.