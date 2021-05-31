Habitat for Humanity raising funds to help Habitat Guatemala

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The pandemic disrupted travel for international service projects bit it hasn't stopped Habitat for Humanity from giving back.

Brick by Brick, Lacey Peters, and a Habitat for Humanity team helped build smokeless stoves during a global village trip to Guatemala in January 2020.

"It was such a life-changing experience- being able to go down there and see how different the way that they live is compared to here," Lacey Peters, volunteer, and community outreach manager, Bryan College Station, Bryan College Station Habitat for Humanity said.

"Just being in a different place really opens up our eyes to see how different people have it," Tori Bloodworth, marketing and communications manager Bryan College Station Habitat for Humanity said.

Nathan Touchette had a similar experience when he made the trip four years ago.

"You're very deep into the culture when you are there. All the people that you talk to is a huge inspiration. when you come back home, seeing how much they do with how little they have compared to us," Nathan Touchette, Director of Property of Habitat for Humanity said.

Just the smokeless stoves alone made a world of a difference.

"What we find when we go over there is that the way in which they are, heating the homes cooking food, it's just really detrimental to the health," Bloodworth said.

But Habitat For Humanity knows so much more help is needed. So, even though a trip to Guatemala wasn't an option this year, the local chapter still wanted to partner with Habitat Guatemala.

"Just like us, they've had a hard time over the last year or two so even though we are not allowed to go there in person, we still want to send our support," Touchette said.

Instead, Habitat is raising money to fund two-hybrid houses- improving sustainability, and overall quality of life.

Each hybrid home costs about 33 hundred dollars.

Here is the link if you are interested in donating.

