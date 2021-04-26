Habitat for Humanity BCS hosting annual Community Builders Breakfast, April 28

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — On April 28, Habitat for Humanity BCS will be hosting its annual Community Builders Breakfast.

"There will be a short, inspirational program that will highlight Habitat homeowners from the past and Habitat homeowners that will be receiving their homes in 2021." wrote the organization via press release.

Last year, it's reported over 500 individuals from across the Brazos Valley attended this event.

Anyone interested in attending is instructed to contact Carl A. Orozco at 979-823-7200 or via his email at corozco@habitatbcs.org

This year, due to limited capacity seating, Habitat for Humanity BCS will be live streaming the event for those at home. Anyone interested can tune on to their Facebook page on the day of the event.

To make an additional donation outside the event, people are encouraged to visit here or mail a check payable to B/CS Habitat for Humanity to 119 Lake St, Bryan, TX 77801. Notate 2021 CBB in the memo.