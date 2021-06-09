H-E-B no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated individuals, effective June 9

SAN ANTONIO, TX — Effective June 9, all H-E-B locations will no longer require face coverings for fully vaccinated Partners, vendors, and customers inside their stores.

"Throughout the pandemic, H-E-B has been a leader in developing strong Covid-19 safety measures to protect our Partners, customers, and communities, and we are encouraged by the favorable Covid-19 trends in Texas." the grocery store franchise wrote in a news release.

At this time, the CDC is still recommending partially and non-vaccinated individuals to continue wearing a face mask for protection against the novel Coronavirus.

