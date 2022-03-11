Gunman killed, two victims found dead on scene: Deputies

A gunman was fatally shot by trooper, and two victims were found dead on a private property on Thursday.

Around 3:30 pm, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service for a disturbance with a weapon located at Stokes Circle in south Brazos County.

"Deputies arrived on scene alongside a Texas DPS Trooper," said the sheriff's office. "Once on scene they found an individual with a gun and began to issue him commands to drop the gun.

The individual didn't comply with commands and a trooper discharged his firearm, killing the suspect on the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

"The Brazos County SWAT team also responded to the scene and began a search of the property in hopes of being able to find and help any injured victims," said the sheriff's office. "Sadly, while searching the property, two individuals were found deceased at the scene."

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Rangers continue to investigate the incident.

"As we are very early on in this investigation, we will provide more details as they are discovered," said the sheriff's office. "No officers were injured during this incident."