Gringo's Tex-Mex is heading to Aggieland!

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Aggieland is home to the 12th man, but what about the 12th franchise location for Gringo's Tex-Mex!

On March 19, Gringo's Tex-Mex announced their plans to break ground on a new location, right here, in College Station.

At the time of this publication, the CS Gringo's Tex-Mex location is projected to open in the early spring of 2022.

An 8,900-square-foot restaurant, this new location on the 4300 block of Texas 6 Frontage Rd will be able to seat a total of 289 guests.

Capturing the old wild West with a modern flair, their plans are to include custom murals, Mexico-inspired art, and a vaulted ceiling to this new location.

“College Station has been on our radar since 2018 and it’s finally time! With so much growth, I anticipate serving guests who grew up eating Gringo’s and now live in College Station; plus, students studying at Texas A&M who need their hometown Tex-Mex fix.” shared Heather McKeon, Chief Marketing Officer of Gringo’s Tex-Mex.

Indeed, come spring of 2022, Gringo’s will be serving up their infamous Green Sauce, along with guest favorites such as the Pollo Marisco, Burrito con Queso, sizzling Fajitas; along with their full bar menu and The Cadillac Margarita.

For more information, check out their official Facebook page and website.

