Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Grimes PD stops trafficking of 151 lbs of cannabis to Houston

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Grimes County Sheriff's Office (Facebook)
Jerome Icasiano
Jerome Icasiano
Grimes County Sheriff's Office 2 (Facebook).PNG
Posted at 11:25 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 12:25:44-04

GRIMES COUNTY, TX — A man has been arrested after Grimes County officers reported he was attempting to traffic 151 lbs of cannabis to Houston.

Jerome Icasiano, 51, has been reportedly charged with Possession of Marijuana >50lbs <2,000lbs, 3 counts of Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, Theft of a Firearm, and Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1.

On April 1, Grimes County police conducted a traffic stop on FM 39.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office press release, Icasiano allegedly became 'very nervous' and admitted to having a handgun on his person.

After reportedly receiving Icasiano's consent, police searched and allegedly found several duffle bags containing cannabis, inside the vehicle. Furthermore, two ballistic vests and an AR-15, later determined to be stolen, were also reportedly found in Icasiano's vehicle.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.