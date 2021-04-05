Grimes PD stops trafficking of 151 lbs of cannabis to Houston

GRIMES COUNTY, TX — A man has been arrested after Grimes County officers reported he was attempting to traffic 151 lbs of cannabis to Houston.

Jerome Icasiano, 51, has been reportedly charged with Possession of Marijuana >50lbs <2,000lbs, 3 counts of Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, Theft of a Firearm, and Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1.

On April 1, Grimes County police conducted a traffic stop on FM 39.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office press release, Icasiano allegedly became 'very nervous' and admitted to having a handgun on his person.

After reportedly receiving Icasiano's consent, police searched and allegedly found several duffle bags containing cannabis, inside the vehicle. Furthermore, two ballistic vests and an AR-15, later determined to be stolen, were also reportedly found in Icasiano's vehicle.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!