Grimes PD searching for missing 13-year-old girl

GRIMES COUNTY, TX — On April 22, the Grimes County Sheriff's Office announced they are looking for a 13-year-old child, Audra Grace Scott.

Scott was reportedly last seen around 12:15 A.M. on Thursday, April 22 on County Road 175. At the time of this publication, the Grimes County Sheriff's Office is stating it's possible she left the area and could be either in Houston or Austin with an adult male.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at 936-873-2151 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-(800) 843-5678.

Scott is described as a white female, 90 lbs, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Sublime t-shirt, black shorts, and white tennis shoes. It's also being reported Scott may be in possession of a navy-colored backpack with blue stripes and purple flowers.

