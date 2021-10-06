Grimes County deputies looking for missing 3-year-old boy

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 3-year-old boy.

The boy was last seen around 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane, located in the Fox Fire subdivision in Plantersville.

Sheriff Don Sowell said the boy chased a neighbor’s dog into the woods.

The search area is on CR 351, three miles south of Plantersville.

Sowell said the Hispanic boy was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, unidentified shorts, and red Mickey Mouse shoes. The child is 3 feet tall, with brown hair, and brown eyes, according to the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley.



