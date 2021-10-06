Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Grimes County deputies looking for missing 3-year-old boy

items.[0].image.alt
Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley
Missing child.JPG
Posted at 4:21 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 18:18:53-04

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 3-year-old boy.

The boy was last seen around 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane, located in the Fox Fire subdivision in Plantersville.

Sheriff Don Sowell said the boy chased a neighbor’s dog into the woods.

The search area is on CR 351, three miles south of Plantersville.

Sowell said the Hispanic boy was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, unidentified shorts, and red Mickey Mouse shoes. The child is 3 feet tall, with brown hair, and brown eyes, according to the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley.


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.