Grimes County Animal Rescue hosting "A Cause for Paws" concert, May 1

NAVASOTA, TX — Attention animal lovers!

This upcoming Saturday, May 1, the Grimes County Animal Rescue is hosting "A Cause for Paws" featuring the musical talents of Doug Stone, Jason Cassidy, and Jody Booth. There will be also plenty of food, adult beverages, and an auction available at the event.

The event kicks off at 6:30 P.M. at the Grimes County Expo Center, 5220 FM 3455 in Navasota.

Advanced tickets are $20, and tickets sold at the door are $25. Children 12 and under are free!

To purchase tickets, click here.

A non-profit organization, the Grimes County Animal Rescue serves as the animal shelter for the residents of Grimes County. With this fundraiser, the local organization hopes to construct the county's first dog and cat animal shelter; the likes of which will reportedly be constructed on county land in Anderson near the county jail.

At the time of this publication, the Grimes County Sheriff's Department has reportedly agreed that county jail inmates will provide labor for animal care and daily maintenance of the facility.

This project is expected to begin construction in late 2021.

For more information about Grimes County Animal Rescue, click here.

