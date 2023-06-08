Greenleaf neighborhood continues to fight for a resolution from Brazos County commissioners

BRYAN, Tx — For nearly a month, residents in the Rustic Oaks subdivision on Greenleaf Lane in Bryan continued to challenge Brazos County Commissioners on fixing the only pathway that leads over 60 neighbors to their homes.

Since 1992, James Jones has lived on Greenleaf with his family. He recalls Brazos County maintaining the road and says the county isn’t acknowledging the records His neighbors have.

“I witnessed to them maintaining not only the gravel section of the road but the culvert section that is in dispute, they show where they brought material out, heavy equipment out, and manpower and those records do show maintenance of that road.” Said Jones.

While the neighborhood has been fighting for change, recently the Greenleaf neighborhood has been without trash services for nearly 2 weeks due to garbage trucks not being able to drive across as safety is one concern. Jones says by the county not maintaining this road it’s already having a chain reaction in other parts of their lives.

“The trash people told us that if we dragged our trash all the way up to the county maintenance sign which is on the cul-de-sac side that they would pick it up there. But I’m 71 and dragging a trashcan a quarter of a mile just isn’t in my capabilities anymore.” Said Jones.

Multiple neighbors addressed their concerns with the county like Brian Cahill and his family.

“Not having a projector, I was like “okay, I need to show you’ve got the private road has the property line running down the center of the road and the public road has a section that’s dedicated to the county.” Explained Cahill.