'Green tongue' leads to alleged possession of marijuana arrest

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A man has been arrested after College Station police said his 'green tongue' indicated he had smoked cannabis.

Brandon Glynn Bilodeau, 25, has been charged with possession of marijuana, less than two ounces.

On April 1, a College Station officer responded to a call at 400 Marion Pugh Drive, reporting Bilodeau had been smoking cannabis outside on his personal balcony.

According to the probable cause statement, upon investing Bilodeau, the CS officer asked to see his tongue.

The officer reported Bilodeau, had a 'green tint to the back of his tongue'.

As worded in the court documents, the CS officer stated, 'I know from my training and experience as a police officer that smoking marijuana will often leave a green tint to the user's tongue.'

CS police reportedly told Bilodeau they already knew he smoked cannabis due to his 'green tongue'.

According to the probable cause statement, Bilodeau then confirmed to CSPD that he does smoke cannabis and reportedly went into his bedroom closet and handed a clear plastic baggie containing 2.7 grams of cannabis over to them.

Bilodeau was arrested on April 1 and released the following day after posting a surety bond.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!