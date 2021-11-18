Watch
Grand jury indicts Milam Co. commissioner for fraud

Posted at 2:33 PM, Nov 18, 2021
CAMERON, Texas — A Milam County commissioner was indicted on Monday afternoon for felony fraudulent use of elderly person's information.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Donald Ray Shuffield, 68, is named in the indictment presented by the Texas Rangers.

Fraudulent use of identifying information committed against an elderly individual is a third-degree felony.

The Milam County District Attorney's Office told 25 News the indictment is currently sealed pending Shuffield's arrest for the alleged crime.

Shuffield has held the position in Milam County since 2005.

